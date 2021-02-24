Klimatas (KTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,845.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,269.46 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

