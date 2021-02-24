Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,393 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 221,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,818. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $146.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

