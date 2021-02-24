Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,006. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

