Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

