Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $299,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 524.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 1,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,983. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

