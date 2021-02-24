Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 129,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,585. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $136.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

