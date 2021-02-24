Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $41.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

