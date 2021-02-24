Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

