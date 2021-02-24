Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.56. 792,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 347,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

