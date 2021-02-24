Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its fourth quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:KFY opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

