Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,200 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $525.22 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

