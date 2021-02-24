Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,031 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

