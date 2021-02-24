Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 454,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.56 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.