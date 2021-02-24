Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 12%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 16,598,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,994,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after buying an additional 8,459,044 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 4,503,096 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,014,426 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

