Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.40.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.78.

KOS stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

