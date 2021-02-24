Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KTOS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $912,830. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

