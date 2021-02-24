L.B. Foster (FSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

