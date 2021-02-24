L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,988. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $52.75.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

