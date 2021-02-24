L1 Long Short Fund Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.07.

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 1,347,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

