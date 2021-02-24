L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.83 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

