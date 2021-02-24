LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

