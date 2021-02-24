LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

