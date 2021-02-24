Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $34.09. 259,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 432,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.