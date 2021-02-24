Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Trading Up 6.1%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.16. 172,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 55,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Raymond James increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $335.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.