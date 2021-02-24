Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $630,000 in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.34% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

