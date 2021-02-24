Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.