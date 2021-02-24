Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 258,263 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,263 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in Upwork by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.