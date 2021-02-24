Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,801 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,789,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of HIW opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

