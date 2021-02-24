Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 998,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 490,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

