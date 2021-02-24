LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.25

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $152.86, with a volume of 4552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in LCI Industries by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LCI Industries by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

