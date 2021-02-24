LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

LCNB has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get LCNB alerts:

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.