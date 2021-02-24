Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 259,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

