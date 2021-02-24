Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 511,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.