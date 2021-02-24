Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CARR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 44,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.