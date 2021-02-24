Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

