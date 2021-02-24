Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$11.29.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

