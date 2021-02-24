Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

