LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $202.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

