Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.