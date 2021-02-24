Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Quiet Period Will End on March 3rd

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.