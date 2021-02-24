Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 8,387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $198.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

