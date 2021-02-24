Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

MCO stock opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.99. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

