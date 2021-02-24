Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,721.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

