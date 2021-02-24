Lido Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

