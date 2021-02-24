Lido Advisors LLC Sells 100,109 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,109 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Beam Global worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

BEEM stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

