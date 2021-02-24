Lido Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

