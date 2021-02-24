Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:LBS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 321,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03. The stock has a market cap of C$243.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

