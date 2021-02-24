Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.12.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

