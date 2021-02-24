Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.52

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 17140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -92.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

