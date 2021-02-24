Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,919. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

